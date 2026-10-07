Massive $1. 1 million lottery ticket sold in lehigh county

A South Whitehall Township ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player scored a $1.1 million Match 6 Lotto jackpot with a ticket sold in Lehigh County.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday — 5, 14, 21, 22, 28 and 37 — to win the $1,100,000 jackpot, less applicable withholding.

The ticket was sold at Deli-Mart, 4225 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.

Deli-Mart Sells $1.1 Million Match 6 Winner

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket hit the jackpot in the Oct. 3 drawing.

Winners are not identified until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

More Than 42,000 Other Tickets Also Won

The Lottery said more than 42,200 other Match 6 tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

Players are encouraged to check every ticket and sign winning tickets immediately after confirming a prize.

Match 6 tickets can be purchased online or at participating Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.