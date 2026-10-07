The enormous, goofy Ocean County shelter dog loves people, belly rubs and playing ball but needs a rescue to help him get home.

JACKSON, N.J. – Munson is a very big dog with a simple wish after spending months at the Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson: He needs the right person to notice him.

The XL Bully-type dog arrived at the shelter Feb. 18 and has been waiting ever since, according to Friends of Northern Ocean County Animal Facility. Volunteers describe him as enormous, goofy and affectionate, with a love for people, belly rubs and playing ball.

Photo: gentle giant munson is still waiting for a home in ocean county

Despite his imposing size, Munson reportedly does well once he gets out for a walk. Volunteers say he walks well on leash, notices other dogs without reacting to them and has passed his shelter assessments.

Munson Needs a Rescue and the Right Home

Finding Munson a home comes with some special requirements.

Because of circumstances involving his past, Friends of Northern Ocean County Animal Facility said Munson needs an approved 501(c)(3) rescue organization to help him safely leave the shelter.

That means finding a committed foster or adopter could be the step that encourages a rescue organization to get involved and help Munson move out of the shelter.

“Maybe what I really need isn’t just a rescue to see me,” the group wrote in a post written from Munson’s perspective. “Maybe I need MY person to see me.”

An Extra-Large Dog Looking for His Person

Munson would do best as the only dog in his new home, according to the group. A home with cats or young children would not be appropriate.

His ideal person would be comfortable handling a large, powerful dog and willing to provide structure, routine and guidance.

For the right household, however, volunteers say there is plenty of personality behind Munson’s extra-large frame.

“I’m Munson. I’m enormous, I’m goofy, I love my people, and I’ve been waiting since February,” the adoption appeal reads.

Anyone interested in helping Munson can contact the group at kathleenfrett1@gmail.com.

the Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson, is looking for a rescue and committed foster or adopter.