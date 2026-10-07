24-Year-Old Man Walks Into Baltimore Hospital After Cordelia Avenue Shooting

Police found evidence of gunfire on Cordelia Avenue before learning the victim had arrived at a hospital for treatment.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 24-year-old man walked into a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday after police found evidence of a shooting on Cordelia Avenue but no victim at the scene.

Officers were called to the 4900 block of Cordelia Avenue around 12:57 a.m. for a reported shooting, according to police.

While investigating, officers were notified that a shooting victim had arrived at an area hospital. Police located the 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Victim Taken Into Surgery

The man was taken into surgery after arriving at the hospital.

Police said his condition was unknown in the initial update.

Authorities did not release information about what led to the shooting or whether the victim knew the shooter.

No suspect description or arrest was announced.

Detectives Investigate Cordelia Avenue Shooting

Northwest District shooting detectives responded and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains active.