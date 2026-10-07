Penn Township Lottery Player Scores $350K Cash 5 Jackpot

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A ticket sold at the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department Social Club matched all five numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

PENN TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player scored a $350,000 Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot with a ticket sold in Westmoreland County.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday — 6, 21, 27, 29 and 38 — to win the jackpot, less applicable withholding.

The ticket was sold at the Level Green Volunteer Fire Department Social Club, 536 State Route 130 in Penn Township. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling it.

Fire Department Social Club Sells $350K Winner

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched every number in the Oct. 6 Cash 5 with Quick Cash drawing.

Winners are not identified until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Main Cash 5 prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date, while Quick Cash prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

More Than 8,800 Other Tickets Also Won

The Lottery said more than 8,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

Players are encouraged to check every ticket and claim lower-tier prizes at participating Lottery retailers.

Anyone holding the jackpot-winning ticket can contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for claim instructions.