14-year-old girl arrested after women attacked in dc robbery

Police say a group of juveniles surrounded one woman, assaulted her and took her property before attacking a second woman who stepped in.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 14-year-old girl has been arrested after two women were assaulted during a robbery Tuesday night in Northwest DC, according to police.

Officers were called to 8th and Q streets NW around 9 p.m. after a group of juveniles allegedly surrounded an adult woman, assaulted her and took property from her during a struggle.

A second adult woman tried to intervene but was also assaulted, police said. The group then ran from the area.

Police Say First Victim Was Injured

DC Fire and EMS treated the first woman for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police did not release details about what property was taken or how many juveniles were involved.

Officers canvassing the area later located and arrested one suspect.

14-Year-Old Faces Robbery and Assault Charges

Police said the 14-year-old girl, who is from Northeast DC, was charged with robbery by force and violence and simple assault.

Her name was not released because she is a juvenile.

The case remains under investigation, and police did not say whether additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.