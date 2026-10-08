Maryland woman wins big again after previous $953k jackpot

The repeat Maryland Lottery winner added another major prize to a streak that already includes a $953K jackpot.

PIKESVILLE, MD – A Pikesville woman with a history of big Maryland Lottery wins is back in the winner’s circle after scoring another major Racetrax prize.

The longtime player won $46,391 on a Racetrax ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 1 Greenwood Place in Pikesville, according to the Maryland Lottery.

Her latest win follows a $953,000 FAST PLAY progressive jackpot in 2024 and a $62,576 Racetrax prize in 2025.

Repeat Winner Goes Back to a Familiar Combination

The woman told Lottery officials she enjoys Racetrax, FAST PLAY and draw games while keeping her play within a set budget.

For the winning Racetrax ticket, she used a combination similar to the one that produced her previous large Racetrax prize.

She bought the ticket in August but did not immediately realize she had won.

A few days later, she scanned it using the Maryland Lottery app and discovered the sizeable prize. A retailer then confirmed the win.

The Pikesville 7-Eleven will receive a $463.91 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Lottery Win Arrives as Retirement Nears

The winner claimed her prize Oct. 2 at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

She has worked as a computer analyst with the same company for 29 years and plans to retire early next year.

“I’m ready to move on,” she told Lottery officials.

The self-described “natural programmer” plans to spend more time exploring Maryland after retirement and hopes to take classes in artificial intelligence.

She also enjoys crocheting and baking.

Winnings Head Toward Retirement Fund

The woman plans to use part of the prize to pay off smaller debts.

Most of the remaining money is expected to go toward her retirement savings.

Even with retirement approaching, she apparently is not finished trying her luck.

The repeat winner told Lottery officials she hopes to make at least one more trip to the winner’s circle before leaving the workforce.