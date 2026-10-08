Drug Task Force investigators say a six-month probe included multiple controlled buys before a search turned up 856 grams of cocaine.

LANCASTER, PA – A Lancaster man is facing drug charges after investigators said they found nearly a kilogram of cocaine, more than $12,500 in cash and drug paraphernalia during a search tied to a six-month investigation.

Tomas Eliu Hernandez, 42, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

Photo: six-month drug probe ends with major cocaine seizure in lancaster

Investigators said undercover officers or confidential informants made multiple cocaine purchases from Hernandez using pre-recorded Task Force funds before search warrants were executed Sept. 24.

Search Turns Up 856 Grams of Cocaine

Task Force members searched Hernandez’s residence in the 500 block of East Frederick Street, his vehicle and a garage in the 200 block of Rock Street.

Investigators said they recovered 856 grams of cocaine powder with an estimated value of more than $85,000.

More than $12,500 in cash was also seized, including $400 in pre-recorded buy money allegedly used during the investigation.

Police said Hernandez admitted the drugs found in his residence belonged to him.

Hernandez Posts $100K Bail

Judge Andrew LeFever set bail at $100,000.

Hernandez posted bail through a bail bondsman and was released, according to the Task Force.

The case remains pending.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.