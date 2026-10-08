Hyattsville woman scores $50k scratch-off prize with late-night ticket

The Maryland Lottery winner says she woke up the whole house after confirming the top-prize win.

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A Hyattsville woman turned a quiet late-night Scratch-Off routine into a $50,000 celebration after hitting the top prize on a THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ ticket.

The office assistant, identified by the Maryland Lottery only as “Big Money Honey,” bought the $5 ticket at Shoppers, 806 Largo Center Drive in Largo, and tucked it into her purse to scratch later at home.

Her schedule kept her busy until nearly midnight. When she finally played the ticket and confirmed the $50,000 prize through the My Lottery Rewards app, staying quiet was no longer an option.

Late-Night Scratch-Off Wakes Up the House

The Hyattsville woman told Lottery officials she routinely watches for newer games with plenty of top prizes still available.

That strategy had her repeatedly choosing THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ since the game launched in late August.

“I’ve won a bunch of times these last few weeks, so I always look for it first,” she said.

When the $50,000 prize appeared, she initially remained calm.

“I really tried not to, but I ended up waking everybody up,” she told Lottery officials.

Once her family saw the winning ticket, the late-night interruption quickly became a celebration.

Four $50K Top Prizes Still Remain

THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ launched with six $50,000 top prizes.

The Hyattsville winner’s claim leaves four of those prizes still unclaimed, according to the Maryland Lottery. Eight $5,000 second-tier prizes also remain.

Non-winning tickets can also be entered into a second-chance promotion through My Lottery Rewards.

Six winners will receive a five-day, four-night trip for two to Los Angeles, $1,000 in spending money and a chance to participate in a lottery-exclusive game show event with prizes available.