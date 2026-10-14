Nitro roller coaster remains closed at six flags great adventure after georgia father falls to his death

A 42-year-old Atlanta school employee was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster while riding with his son, prompting Six Flags to temporarily close similar attractions, including Nitro in Jackson Township.

JACKSON, NJ — Six Flags Great Adventure’s Nitro roller coaster remains among the attractions temporarily shut down following a fatal accident at Six Flags Over Georgia, where a 42-year-old father was thrown from a roller coaster and died Monday afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem, 42, of Atlanta, an information technology manager and educator at Wesley International Academy.

As Shore News Network first reported Tuesday, Nitro was taken out of service at the Jackson Township amusement park as part of a precautionary shutdown involving nine similar roller coasters across six Six Flags parks.

The decision followed the October 12 accident involving Goliath, a 200-foot-tall roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia near Atlanta.

Father was riding with his son when he was thrown from coaster

Six flags great adventure closes nitro after atlanta father hassan jihad ibn kariem, 42, dies in a georgia roller coaster accident while riding with his son.

Cobb County police said the incident occurred at approximately 3:58 p.m. Monday.

According to preliminary witness and employee accounts, Kariem was ejected from Goliath, struck other passengers and fell beneath the attraction.

Officers found him unresponsive and not breathing. He was subsequently pronounced dead.

Several other passengers were reported injured, although authorities have not disclosed the number of injured riders or the severity of their injuries.

Kariem’s son was reportedly seated beside him during the ride. His wife and daughter were elsewhere at the amusement park when the tragedy occurred.

Witnesses described seeing Kariem rise from his seat as the roller coaster traveled over a hill near the end of the ride. Other passengers reportedly tried to grab him as the incident unfolded.

Investigators have not determined why Kariem was ejected or whether the ride’s restraint system malfunctioned.

Nitro closed as Six Flags investigates roller coaster safety

Six flags great adventure closes nitro after atlanta father hassan jihad ibn kariem, 42, dies in a georgia roller coaster accident while riding with his son.

Nitro, one of the most recognizable attractions at Six Flags Great Adventure, opened in 2001 and stands approximately 230 feet tall.

The roller coaster reaches speeds of about 80 mph and features large drops, high-speed turns and hills that produce moments of weightlessness.

Like Goliath, Nitro was manufactured by the Swiss company Bolliger & Mabillard.

Both attractions are classified as hypercoasters, large steel roller coasters generally exceeding 200 feet in height.

Following the Georgia death, Six Flags announced precautionary closures involving similar attractions at several parks in the United States and Canada.

The company said the closures were undertaken out of an abundance of caution.

There has been no reported accident involving Nitro connected to the Georgia incident, and the precautionary closure does not establish that the New Jersey coaster has any mechanical defect.

Georgia victim remembered by school community

Kariem worked in information technology at Wesley International Academy in Atlanta, where colleagues described him as a valued member of the school community.

Friends have also spoken about hardships he previously survived, including cancer and a vehicle fire involving his daughter.

His death has left relatives, coworkers and friends seeking answers about how a family visit to the amusement park ended in tragedy.

Investigation continues, reopening date unknown

The Cobb County Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the fatal accident, along with Georgia amusement ride safety authorities.

Six Flags and the roller coaster’s manufacturer are cooperating with the investigation.

The company has not announced a reopening date for Nitro or disclosed the specific inspections or evaluations required before the affected roller coasters can resume operations.

For visitors planning trips to Great Adventure in Jackson Township, the closure means one of the park’s signature attractions remains unavailable while investigators work to determine what caused the fatal accident in Georgia.