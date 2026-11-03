Small-town pennsylvania gas station sells $1 million scratch-off

A Bradford County gas station lands a seven-figure payday and a bonus of its own.

TROY, PA – A $20 scratch-off ticket sold at a small-town Pennsylvania gas station has delivered a whopping $1 million lottery prize, putting a Bradford County Kwik Fill in the spotlight. The massive win came from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Snake, Rattle and Roll game, with the store collecting a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Monday that the million-dollar ticket was sold at Kwik Fill, located at 530 Elmira Street in Troy Borough. The ticket captured one of the $20 game’s top prizes, turning a relatively inexpensive purchase into a seven-figure payout.

The prize is another major lottery result for Bradford County, where a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold in Wyalusing last month. Both winning tickets were associated with convenience stores in the northeastern Pennsylvania county, bringing two multimillion-dollar lottery announcements to the area within weeks.

Troy Kwik Fill Lands Million-Dollar Scratch-Off Prize

The $1 million ticket came from Snake, Rattle and Roll, a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off game offering top prizes of $1 million.

The game costs $20 per ticket, meaning the top prize represents 50,000 times the purchase price before applicable tax withholding.

Kwik Fill will collect a $5,000 retailer bonus for selling the winning ticket, separate from the million-dollar prize.

The Snake, Rattle and Roll game is one of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s instant-ticket offerings, with prizes determined by the results printed on the ticket rather than a scheduled drawing.

Lottery officials explained that scratch-off tickets are distributed randomly to retailers throughout Pennsylvania.

That means neither the lottery nor individual stores know where top-prize tickets have been distributed before they are sold and claimed.

The lottery learns which retailer sold a particular winning scratch-off after the prize has been claimed.

Bradford County Scores Another Million-Dollar Lottery Prize

The Troy announcement follows another major lottery win in Bradford County.

On October 22, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a Powerball ticket sold at Dandy Mini Mart, located at 223 State Street in Wyalusing Borough, had won $2 million.

That ticket matched all five white balls in the October 21 Powerball drawing, qualifying for a $1 million prize that doubled through the Power Play feature.

The Wyalusing retailer also earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Combined, the two announced prizes represent $3 million in lottery winnings associated with Bradford County retailers in less than two weeks.

The new Troy scratch-off prize now adds another seven-figure win to the county’s growing list of major Pennsylvania Lottery results.

Pennsylvania Lottery Explains Scratch-Off Prize Deadlines

Unlike traditional draw games, Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off prizes expire one year after the game’s official end-sale date rather than one year after the ticket’s purchase.

Players can find game deadlines and prize information through the Pennsylvania Lottery website or its official mobile app.

The lottery advises holders of major winning scratch-off tickets to sign the back immediately and call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

Prizes exceeding $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, meaning the final amount paid on the $1 million prize will be reduced by required taxes.

The Troy ticket’s announcement marks another substantial win for a Pennsylvania convenience store, with the Elmira Street Kwik Fill earning a $5,000 bonus.

For Bradford County, it’s the second million-dollar lottery headline in less than two weeks.