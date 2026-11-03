Toms river driver's route 138 traffic stop ends with arrest on brick township warrant

A routine stop uncovers an outstanding criminal warrant.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A 46-year-old Toms River man was arrested during a traffic stop on State Highway 138 after Wall Township police discovered an outstanding criminal warrant from Brick Township.

Kenneth Elder, 46, of Toms River, was taken into custody Monday, October 26, by Patrolman Tyler Martin, according to the Wall Township Police Department.

Elder was processed and released after posting bail. Police did not disclose the reason for the original warrant or the amount of bail posted.

Highway 138 Traffic Stop Leads to Warrant Arrest

The arrest occurred during a motor vehicle stop on State Highway 138, a major roadway running through Wall Township in Monmouth County.

Authorities did not specify why the officer initially stopped the vehicle or whether any new charges resulted from the encounter.

Brick Township Warrant Addressed Following Arrest

Following his arrest, Elder was processed and released after satisfying the bail requirement.

The department identified the warrant as a Brick Township criminal warrant but provided no additional information about the underlying case.