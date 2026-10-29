Where’s the Beef? Philadelphia Cops Search for $10,000 Worth of Stolen Meat

Philadelphia, PA – Thieves made off with approximately $10,000 worth of beef from a tractor-trailer in Northeast Philadelphia early Thursday morning while the driver was sleeping inside the vehicle. Police said the suspects cut through a padlock securing the trailer and removed five pallets of meat before leaving the area in multiple vehicles.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the theft was reported at approximately 4:12 a.m. at 5201 Devereaux Avenue. The truck driver awakened during the incident and observed individuals at the location, but investigators have not disclosed whether he confronted the suspects.

Thieves cut trailer lock and steal five pallets of beef

Preliminary information indicates that the offenders gained access to the tractor-trailer’s cargo area by cutting the rear padlock. Once inside, they removed five pallets of beef with an estimated combined value of $10,000.

Online, commenters joked about the rising price of beef.

“Must have been a small truck,” one said.

“That’s a small dinner party at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse,” another joked.

The driver was asleep in the truck’s cab when the theft began and woke to find individuals at the scene. Police have not reported any injuries or indicated that the suspects threatened the driver.

Investigators said the offenders were reportedly using three vehicles, including a dark gray Nissan sedan and two dark-colored SUVs. Authorities have not released license plate information, descriptions of the individuals involved or the direction in which the vehicles traveled.

Philadelphia detectives launch cargo theft investigation

The Northeast Detective Division is handling the investigation into the theft, which occurred in the city’s Devereaux Avenue area. Authorities are working to establish how the suspects accessed the trailer and where the stolen beef may have been taken.

Captain John Ryan, commanding officer of the Northeast Detective Division, is scheduled to provide preliminary information about the case during a Thursday morning media availability. The briefing is set for 11 a.m. at Northeast Detective Division Headquarters, located at 2831 Levick Street.

The department has not announced any arrests or identified suspects in connection with the theft. Investigators also have not disclosed whether the stolen cargo has been recovered.

The driver was able to provide investigators with information about the vehicles reportedly used during the theft. Additional details about the suspects and the investigation may emerge following the police department’s scheduled briefing.