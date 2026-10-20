Man returns to baltimore shooting scene, gets arrested for murder

A 65-year-old man died and a younger victim was wounded in a Saturday morning shooting on Bridgeview Road.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 62-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder following a double shooting in South Baltimore that left a 65-year-old man dead and a 24-year-old man wounded. Police say the accused gunman returned to the scene shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody.

Rodney Hall, 62, was arrested in connection with the Saturday, October 17, shooting in the 800 block of Bridgeview Road. The older victim, identified as Mark Lee Sr., died from his injuries after being transported to a hospital, prompting investigators to upgrade the case to a homicide.

The shooting was reported around 10:35 a.m., bringing Southern District officers to the residential area, where they discovered both men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided emergency assistance before the victims were transported to an area hospital.

Two Men Shot on Bridgeview Road Saturday Morning

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the shooting occurred Saturday morning in the 800 block of Bridgeview Road.

Southern District officers responded after receiving reports of gunfire and located two wounded men, ages 65 and 24.

Both victims received emergency aid at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the older victim, Mark Lee Sr., had died from his wounds.

The younger victim’s condition was not disclosed in the department’s updated announcement.

Police initially classified the incident as a shooting investigation before Lee’s death led detectives to investigate it as a homicide.

The department has not publicly explained what prompted the gunfire or whether Hall knew either victim.

Suspect Returns to Shooting Scene, Police Make Arrest

Investigators said Hall returned to the area shortly after the shooting and was taken into custody.

The department’s original advisory reported that a person of interest had been detained at the scene, but the later update identified Hall as the man charged in the case.

Hall is being held at Baltimore’s Central Booking facility.

He faces first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges stemming from the two victims being shot.

The charges are allegations, and Hall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Baltimore police have not released details about a possible motive, the weapon involved or the circumstances that allegedly connected Hall to the shooting.

The department also has not disclosed whether additional charges are being considered.

Murder Investigation Moves Forward After Fatal Shooting

The shooting adds another homicide investigation to Baltimore’s Southern District, where detectives are working to establish what happened during the deadly Saturday morning encounter.

The case involves two victims shot at the same location, with Lee’s death resulting in a first-degree murder charge and the younger man’s injuries forming the basis of an attempted murder charge.

Police have not announced a court date or provided information about Hall’s legal representation.

The Baltimore Police Department identified Lee publicly following the investigation and confirmed Hall’s arrest in its updated Southern District homicide announcement.

For Lee’s family, the shooting ended with the loss of a 65-year-old man. Investigators and prosecutors must now determine whether the evidence supports the charges filed against Hall.