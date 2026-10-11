New Jersey Attorney General Marks National Coming Out Day With Message of Support for LGBTQ Residents

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport marks National Coming Out Day with a message supporting LGBTQ residents and emphasizing safety and acceptance.

Attorney General Jennifer Davenport says New Jersey remains committed to ensuring LGBTQ residents feel welcomed and respected, including those who do not have a safe environment in which to come out.

Today, we recognize National Coming Out Day.



For those who may not have a safe or affirming place to come out, know that you are not alone. New Jersey is committed to making sure everyone feels welcome, respected and loved. pic.twitter.com/Am2Zs5ecAN — Attorney General Jennifer Davenport (@NewJerseyOAG) October 11, 2026

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport marked National Coming Out Day on Sunday, October 11, with a public message of support for LGBTQ residents, emphasizing the importance of acceptance and safety for people who may not feel comfortable sharing their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In a statement published on the New Jersey Attorney General’s official X account, Davenport acknowledged that coming out is not always safe or possible for everyone.

“Today, we recognize National Coming Out Day,” Davenport wrote.

“For those who may not have a safe or affirming place to come out, know that you are not alone. New Jersey is committed to making sure everyone feels welcome, respected and loved.”

The message was issued as communities across the country observed the annual awareness day, which recognizes LGBTQ individuals and promotes understanding and acceptance.

National Coming Out Day dates back to 1988

National Coming Out Day was established in 1988, one year after the Second National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

The observance takes place annually on October 11 and encourages conversations about LGBTQ identity, visibility and acceptance.

Participation is voluntary, and advocates emphasize that individuals should make their own decisions about whether, when and how to disclose their identities.

Davenport’s statement specifically addressed people who lack supportive family, workplace or community environments.

New Jersey maintains LGBTQ civil rights protections

New Jersey has longstanding legal protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

Under the state’s Law Against Discrimination, those protections apply to areas including employment, housing and places of public accommodation.

The New Jersey Division on Civil Rights is responsible for enforcing the law and investigating discrimination complaints.

The attorney general’s message did not announce a new policy, enforcement initiative or legislative proposal.

Instead, Davenport used the national observance to reaffirm the state’s stated commitment to inclusion and equal treatment.

The statement comes as debates over LGBTQ rights, particularly policies affecting transgender individuals, continue at the state and federal levels.