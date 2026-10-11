Federal Election Complaint Filed Against Rebecca Bennett Over $1 Million Super PAC Advertising Deal

Rep. Tom Kean Jr. faces Democratic challenger Rebecca Bennett, a former Navy helicopter pilot, in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District.

The NJGOP alleges that Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett crossed federal campaign finance boundaries through a joint fundraising committee with a corporate-funded super PAC, raising questions about her pledge to reject corporate PAC contributions.

TRENTON, NJ — New Jersey Republicans have filed a federal election complaint against Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Bennett, alleging that a fundraising partnership with a powerful Democratic super PAC improperly financed more than $1 million in television advertising supporting her campaign.

The complaint targets Bennett’s joint fundraising arrangement with House Majority PAC, a Democratic political committee that can accept unlimited corporate contributions.

Bennett, who is challenging Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, has campaigned on rejecting corporate PAC money.

But Republicans contend that her campaign’s participation in the Bennett House Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee involving House Majority PAC, raises questions about whether outside corporate-backed funding was used in ways that violate federal election law.

“Caught!” the New Jersey Republican Party declared Saturday in a social media statement announcing the complaint.

“Bennett’s partnership with a corporate-funded super PAC to the tune of $1 million deserves scrutiny,” the party said.

The allegations have not been established as violations of federal law, and the Federal Election Commission has not announced a finding against Bennett.

Republicans question $1 million in television advertising

The complaint, signed by New Jersey Republican State Committee Executive Director Luke Ferrante, focuses on the Bennett House Victory Fund.

According to reporting by the New Jersey Globe, the committee has received more than $1 million in contributions.

Republicans allege that the committee spent approximately $1,055,300 on television advertising supporting Bennett’s congressional campaign.

The complaint argues that the spending goes beyond the fundraising activities permitted under a 2024 Federal Election Commission advisory opinion.

“The Bennett JFC is clearly exceeding the scope of a Team Graham Advisory Opinion and the intent of the Commission by funding broadcast advertisements in support of Ms. Bennett’s candidacy,” Ferrante wrote.

The legal dispute centers on whether the joint committee’s advertising constituted permissible spending or an improper contribution benefiting Bennett’s campaign.

Bennett says she has accepted no corporate PAC money

Bennett has repeatedly emphasized that her campaign does not accept corporate PAC contributions.

During a Friday appearance with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Bennett defended her fundraising record when questioned about the arrangement.

“I’ve taken $0 in corporate PAC money. I’ve been very consistent about this, and all of my fundraising has come from individual donors,” Bennett said.

When asked whether partnering with House Majority PAC conflicted with that commitment, she reiterated her position.

“I’m not taking a single dollar of corporate PAC money,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s statement concerns contributions received directly by her campaign. The Republican complaint instead challenges the activities of a separate fundraising committee involving her campaign and a super PAC.

Those are legally distinct questions.

Federal election rules allow joint fundraising, but limit coordination

Under Federal Election Commission rules, super PACs may accept unlimited contributions from corporations, labor organizations and individuals to finance independent political expenditures.

However, they generally cannot make contributions directly to federal candidates or coordinate otherwise independent advertising with campaigns in ways that create prohibited contributions.

In 2024, the FEC issued an advisory opinion permitting certain joint fundraising arrangements between candidates and super PACs.

That decision allowed cooperation on fundraising solicitations, events and related activities.

It did not establish an unrestricted right to coordinate campaign advertising.

The FEC’s guidance on independent expenditures explains that outside spending must remain independent of a candidate’s campaign to qualify for unlimited treatment.

Republicans argue that the Bennett House Victory Fund crossed that boundary by paying for campaign advertising.

The complaint also questions how advertising expenses were allocated between participating committees.

Democratic campaign attorneys previously raised similar concerns

The legal arrangement at the center of the complaint has drawn criticism beyond the Republican Party.

During consideration of the 2024 advisory opinion, attorneys for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee warned that the proposed fundraising structure could blur the separation between campaigns and supposedly independent super PACs.

The Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan campaign finance watchdog, also opposed the advisory opinion.

Its attorneys argued that candidates and super PACs jointly planning public communications could undermine the independence required under federal law.

Those objections concerned the broader regulatory framework, not a finding that Bennett violated campaign finance rules.

Complaint arrives during competitive Kean-Bennett race

The controversy comes less than a month before the November 3 congressional election.

Bennett is attempting to unseat Kean, a two-term Republican representing a district spanning portions of several central and northern New Jersey counties.

Her campaign has reported strong fundraising numbers, including approximately $4 million raised during the third quarter of 2026.

According to the New Jersey Globe, Bennett has raised more than $8 million during the election cycle.

Republicans are now seeking federal scrutiny of the separate fundraising arrangement involving House Majority PAC.

The FEC complaint requests an investigation into whether the committee’s spending violated federal campaign finance restrictions.

Filing a complaint does not establish wrongdoing. Whether the challenged advertising constitutes an unlawful contribution depends on the specific spending, allocation and coordination rules applicable to the arrangement.

No FEC ruling resolving the complaint has been announced.