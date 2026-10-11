Florida national guard soldiers swim to submerged vehicle to rescue occupants after hurricane isaias

Florida National Guard soldiers swam to a submerged vehicle and rescued its occupants after spotting the stranded motorists during Hurricane Isaias recovery.

Soldiers traveling from Tallahassee stopped when they spotted a vehicle submerged in a roadside ditch, jumped into the water and pulled its occupants to safety during hurricane recovery operations.

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Florida National Guard soldiers responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Isaias turned a routine trip into a water rescue after discovering a vehicle submerged in a roadside ditch and swimming out to save the people trapped inside.

Soldiers assigned to Delta Battery, 3rd Battalion, 265th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, were traveling from Tallahassee when they encountered the submerged vehicle, according to the Florida National Guard.

Rather than continuing to their destination, the soldiers stopped and immediately entered the water.

They swam to the vehicle and pulled its occupants to safety.

The Guard announced the rescue Saturday, October 10, as emergency personnel continued responding to storm-related hazards across Florida.

Photo by florida national guard

Soldiers take immediate action after spotting vehicle

According to the Florida National Guard, the soldiers were traveling when they discovered the vehicle partially or completely submerged in a roadside drainage ditch.

Recognizing the danger to those inside, they stopped and began a rescue operation.

The soldiers entered the water, reached the stranded vehicle and helped its occupants escape.

The Guard did not disclose how many people were rescued, whether anyone suffered injuries or how long the occupants had been inside the vehicle.

The exact location of the rescue was also not provided.

Rescue comes amid Hurricane Isaias recovery

Photo by florida national guard

The incident occurred as Florida emergency response agencies continued assessing damage and assisting communities affected by Hurricane Isaias.

Flooded roads and drainage ditches can pose serious dangers to motorists, particularly when standing water conceals steep embankments or submerged vehicles.

The Florida National Guard has been supporting emergency response efforts alongside state and local agencies during the storm’s aftermath.

The soldiers involved in the rescue belong to an air defense artillery unit, but their actions Saturday involved an immediate emergency response rather than their regular military specialty.

Florida National Guard praises soldiers

The Florida National Guard highlighted the soldiers’ quick response in a public statement.

“Saving lives!” the agency wrote.

“En route from Tallahassee, the Soldiers stopped, swam to the vehicle and pulled its occupants to safety.”

The Guard concluded its announcement with its familiar motto:

“Always Ready. Always There.”

No additional information about the rescued occupants or their condition was immediately released.