Shoplifting Suspect Pepper-Sprays 19-Year-Old Employee During Staten Island Store Robbery

Police seek a suspect who pepper-sprayed a 19-year-old Staten Island store employee after she confronted the individual over stolen merchandise.

NYPD investigators are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole merchandise from a Bricktown Way business before threatening and pepper-spraying a teenage employee who confronted the individual outside.

STATEN ISLAND, NY — New York City police are searching for a suspect accused of pepper-spraying a 19-year-old female employee after she confronted the individual over stolen merchandise at a Staten Island business.

The robbery occurred Sunday, October 4, at approximately 6:10 p.m. at 165 Bricktown Way in the Bricktown Centre shopping area.

According to NYPD Crime Stoppers, an unidentified individual removed merchandise from the store without permission and walked past all points of sale without paying.

A 19-year-old employee confronted the suspect outside the business.

Police said the suspect verbally threatened to physically harm the employee before spraying her with pepper spray.

The individual then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Employee assaulted after confronting suspected shoplifter

Investigators said the incident began as a shoplifting attempt inside the commercial establishment.

After the suspect exited without paying, the employee approached the individual outside.

The encounter escalated when the suspect allegedly threatened the employee and deployed pepper spray against her.

The NYPD has not disclosed the employee’s injuries or whether she required medical treatment.

Police also did not identify the business or specify the value or type of merchandise stolen.

NYPD searching for suspect

Authorities have classified the incident as a robbery and are asking the public for assistance identifying the individual involved.

Police have not announced an arrest or reported whether the stolen merchandise was recovered.

Anyone with information about the October 4 incident is asked to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Spanish-speaking callers may contact 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or on X at @NYPDTips.

The investigation remains ongoing.