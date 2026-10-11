Chris Christie Says He’s Not A RINO, Trump’s Influence Is Coming To An End

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie criticized President Donald Trump's influence over the Republican Party in an October 10, 2026, statement questioning the strength of his endorsements.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie rejected suggestions that he is a Republican in name only, arguing that Donald Trump’s influence over the GOP is declining and his endorsement no longer carries the same political weight.

I'm not a Republican in name only. I'm a Republican who's in conflict with certain aspects of my party right now.



This might be Donald Trump's party right now, but it's diminishing right before our eyes. He lost a dozen primaries this spring, and the Trump endorsement ain't what… pic.twitter.com/abqTZwzgWR — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) October 10, 2026

NEW JERSEY — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is once again challenging President Donald Trump’s control over the Republican Party, arguing that the president’s political influence is fading despite his continued dominance of the GOP.

In a statement posted to his official X account Saturday, October 10, Christie rejected the idea that his criticism of Trump makes him a Republican in name only, commonly referred to as a RINO.

“I’m not a Republican in name only. I’m a Republican who’s in conflict with certain aspects of my party right now,” Christie said.

“This might be Donald Trump’s party right now, but it’s diminishing right before our eyes. He lost a dozen primaries this spring, and the Trump endorsement ain’t what it used to be.”

The remarks are the latest criticism from the former two-term New Jersey governor, who once supported Trump but has since become one of his most outspoken Republican critics.

Christie points to primary elections as evidence of weakening influence

Christie’s argument centers on Republican primary contests in which Trump-backed candidates have failed to secure nominations.

His claim that Trump lost a dozen primaries this spring was not accompanied by a list of specific races, and the number depends on which elections and endorsements are included.

An August 27 Fox News assessment found that Trump-endorsed candidates continued to perform strongly overall, including 24 victories without a defeat in Republican Senate primaries and 214 victories in 218 House primaries.

However, several Trump-backed gubernatorial candidates lost their races, illustrating that a presidential endorsement does not guarantee victory.

Christie’s broader argument is that Republican voters are becoming more willing to choose candidates who do not have Trump’s support.

The available primary results show a more complicated picture: Trump has suffered notable endorsement defeats while retaining considerable influence over Republican nominations.

Former allies have become political adversaries

Christie’s relationship with Trump dates back more than two decades, when both were prominent figures in New Jersey and New York political circles.

The former governor ran against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 before dropping out and becoming one of his most visible supporters.

Christie subsequently led Trump’s presidential transition effort before being removed from that role following the election.

Despite disagreements, Christie continued supporting Trump through much of his first administration and assisted with debate preparation during the 2020 presidential campaign.

Their relationship deteriorated after Trump refused to accept his 2020 election defeat.

Christie publicly rejected Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud and became increasingly critical following the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He later challenged Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, running a campaign focused heavily on the former president’s conduct and fitness for office.

Christie withdrew from that race before voting began.

Christie insists Republican Party is bigger than Trump

The latest statement highlights Christie’s continuing effort to distinguish his Republican identity from support for the president.

By rejecting the RINO label, Christie is arguing that disagreements with Trump should not determine whether someone belongs in the Republican Party.

His remarks also reflect a continuing debate within the GOP about whether its future should remain closely tied to Trump’s political agenda and personal influence.

Trump and his supporters have frequently argued that his endorsements help Republican candidates win and that his leadership has reshaped the party around immigration enforcement, economic nationalism and other priorities.

Christie, meanwhile, has maintained that the party must allow dissent rather than treating loyalty to Trump as its defining requirement.

With the November 2026 midterm elections approaching, both the party’s electoral performance and the success of Trump-backed candidates will provide further evidence of how much political influence the president retains.