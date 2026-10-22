Bianchini Lunges at Resident Before Being Held Back by Police, Mayor’s Act Caught on Camera

Pemberton Mayor Matthew Bianchini was held back and removed from the room as residents demanded his arrest.

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — Mayor Matthew Bianchini charged toward a vocal critic during Wednesday night’s council meeting and was restrained before being removed from the room.

“I am getting you — I am f-cking getting you!” the mayor shouted as he moved toward the resident in a confronting manner.

The confrontation prompted demands for the mayor’s immediate arrest. Residents also called for him to be removed from the meeting. The incident was caught on camera by a reporter for the Pine Barrens Tribune.

Former police officials intervene

According to the Pine Barrens Tribune, a former police chief, Kenneth “Kenny” Gerber, who had served as the township’s community development director, helped hold Bianchini back. The newspaper reported that the mayor had fired that former official just two weeks earlier.

He was replaced by Joshua Ward, who was a councilman until two weeks ago. Ward resigned that seat and took the job in town hall, rasing questions from the community.

The encounter unfolded during the public meeting, with the Tribune’s camera capturing the incident.

Residents demand action against mayor

The resident confronted by Bianchini demanded that the mayor be arrested, according to the newspaper’s account.

Residents objected when the governing body sought to remove the man following the confrontation. Ultimately, those involved in the altercation were asked to leave the meeting.

Payment Made to Cyber Security Company

Bianchini went on Facebook prior to the incident saying that another employee was fired for a $195,000 ACH payment to a cybersecurity company.

“I want to address the recent wrongful termination lawsuit filed by former Pemberton Township Chief Financial Officer Candice Pennewell and clarify the Township administration’s position regarding several serious allegations contained in her complaint, While I fully recognize and respect an individual’s right to pursue legal action, I also believe that our residents and employees deserve to understand the Township’s position, particularly when allegations call into question the integrity of our administration and the professional reputations of dedicated Township employees,” he said. “Let me be clear…I strongly dispute the allegations made by Ms. Pennewell regarding the circumstances surrounding her termination, the $195,000 ACH payment involved in a cybersecurity incident, and the conduct of our Business Administrator.”

“One of the most troubling aspects of this matter involves an ACH payment of approximately $195,000 that was intercepted in connection with a cyberattack,” he added. “The Township’s position is that Ms. Pennewell authorized the payment in question. We strongly dispute her allegation that members of her former staff initiated the payment without her authorization.”