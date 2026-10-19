Wawa on route 37 lands winning scratch-off ticket

A Sunday scratch-off winner marks the second major lottery prize recorded in Toms River during the week.

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Wawa convenience store on Route 37 East has sold a $10,000 Black Opal 7’s scratch-off ticket, giving Toms River its second major New Jersey Lottery winner in four days. The winning ticket was recorded Sunday, October 18.

The New Jersey Lottery identified Wawa #995, located at 179 Route 37 East, as the retailer responsible for the latest winning sale. The prize appeared in the agency’s October 19 report of tickets worth at least $10,000 sold throughout New Jersey.

The Wawa win followed another $10,000 scratch-off prize reported Thursday, October 15, at Corner Store at Toms River on Ridgeway Road. Together, the two tickets brought $20,000 in reported lottery prizes to Toms River during the seven-day period.

Route 37 Wawa Adds Another Toms River Lottery Winner

The latest prize came from Black Opal 7’s, a scratch-off game that appeared four times on the New Jersey Lottery’s weekly list.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the October 18 ticket sold at Wawa #995 was worth $10,000.

The convenience store is located at 179 Route 37 East, along one of Toms River’s primary commercial corridors.

The Lottery confirmed the retailer and prize amount in its weekly announcement.

Two days before the Toms River sale, a Black Opal 7’s ticket sold at Mak on Main Liquors in Asbury Park was recorded as a $1 million winner.

Other prizes from the same game included $10,000 winning tickets sold in Hoboken and New Egypt.

Two Toms River Stores Make the Lottery Winner List

The Wawa prize was the second major ticket recorded in Toms River for the October 12–18 period.

On Thursday, October 15, Corner Store at Toms River, located at 2001 Ridgeway Road, sold a Super Hot 7’s scratch-off ticket worth $10,000.

Sunday’s Black Opal 7’s win at Wawa added another $10,000.

The two prizes came from different scratch-off games and separate retail locations, but both met the Lottery’s $10,000 threshold for inclusion in its weekly report.

A third Ocean County ticket worth $10,000 was sold Sunday at Wawa #798 in New Egypt.

Together, the Toms River and New Egypt winners accounted for $30,000 in reported Ocean County prizes.

Jersey Shore Retailers Share in $3.3 Million Lottery Week

The Ocean County wins were part of a statewide report that included 13 major prizes totaling $3,298,751.

Monmouth County recorded several larger prizes, including a $1 million Black Opal 7’s ticket in Asbury Park, a $400,000 Crossword Bonanza ticket in Middletown and a $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at a Middletown liquor store.

The latest Toms River wins were considerably smaller, but they placed two township businesses on the same statewide prize list.

For the Wawa at 179 Route 37 East, Sunday’s winning sale added another $10,000 ticket to the growing record of lottery prizes sold in Toms River.

The Lottery’s report did not include further details about the winning tickets beyond the announced games, prize amounts and retail locations.