Middletown shoprite liquor sells $50k powerball winner

A Route 35 liquor store scored a five-figure Powerball prize during a week that brought two major lottery wins to Middletown.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – A ShopRite Liquor store on Route 35 has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, adding another lottery prize to an already remarkable week in Middletown. The winning ticket was sold for Saturday’s October 17 Powerball drawing.

The New Jersey Lottery confirmed that ShopRite Liquor #833, located at 1500 Route 35 South, sold one of two $50,000 Powerball tickets statewide. The other was purchased at a Walmart in Lumberton, Burlington County.

The win came just three days after another Middletown retailer at the same Route 35 address was listed as selling a $400,000 Crossword Bonanza scratch-off ticket. Together, those two reported prizes brought $450,000 in lottery winnings to the shopping location during the week.

Two Big Lottery Prizes Hit the Same Middletown Address

Saturday’s $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor #833, according to the Lottery’s October 19 report.

Earlier in the week, ShopRite #634 at 1500 Route 35 was listed as the retailer for a $400,000 Crossword Bonanza prize dated October 14.

The two prizes came from different games, but both winning retailers were listed at the same Route 35 address.

That made the Middletown shopping location one of the most successful addresses in New Jersey’s weekly prize report.

The $400,000 crossword prize was the third-largest individual prize on the statewide list, behind two $1 million scratch-offs.

Saturday’s Powerball result added another $50,000 to the total.

Powerball Drawing Produces Two $50K Winners in New Jersey

Powerball players win the standard $50,000 third-tier prize by matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

The game draws five white balls from numbers 1 through 69, along with a separate red Powerball from numbers 1 through 26.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The October 17 drawing generated two $50,000 tickets in New Jersey, with one sold in Middletown and the other in Lumberton.

The New Jersey Lottery reported 13 major prizes totaling nearly $3.3 million for the October 12–18 period.

Four of those tickets were sold in Monmouth County, including the two Middletown winners, a $1 million Black Opal 7’s ticket in Asbury Park and a $20,000 Mega Millions ticket in Red Bank.

For Middletown, the two separate winning sales placed the Route 35 shopping center at the heart of a particularly profitable lottery week.