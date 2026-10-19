Two Shot on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest DC, 22-Year-Old Man Dies

A deadly burst of gunfire on Connecticut Avenue left two people shot and a nearby business window damaged.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 22-year-old Virginia man was shot to death and a woman was wounded when gunfire erupted along Connecticut Avenue in Northwest DC early Sunday morning. The shooting also shattered a window at a nearby business, prompting a homicide investigation and a $25,000 reward offer from DC police.

The violence unfolded around 2:52 a.m. Sunday, October 18, in the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue Northwest. Metropolitan Police Department officers responding to reports of gunfire discovered two adults suffering from gunshot wounds, including a man who was unconscious and not breathing.

Police identified the man killed as Ronnie Amarion Massey, 22, of Fairfax, Virginia. The female victim survived the shooting and was transported to a hospital with injuries authorities described as non-life-threatening.

Young Virginia Man Dies at Northwest DC Shooting Scene

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s official homicide announcement, Second District officers arrived on Connecticut Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. and found two shooting victims.

Massey was unconscious and not breathing when officers located him.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Emergency crews transported her to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police have not disclosed whether the two victims knew each other or what circumstances preceded the shooting.

Investigators also have not identified a motive or publicly described anyone suspected of involvement.

Gunfire Damages Nearby Connecticut Avenue Business

The shooting caused additional property damage along the commercial stretch of Connecticut Avenue in Northwest DC.

Police said a nearby business sustained damage to a window from the gunfire.

The business was unoccupied at the time, and no additional members of the public were reported injured.

The damaged window provides another indication of how the violence extended beyond the two people who were struck by bullets.

Authorities have not identified the affected business or disclosed how many shots were fired.

The incident adds to ongoing homicide investigations in Washington, DC, where detectives continue working to identify those responsible for fatal shootings.

Massey’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Metropolitan Police Department.

DC Police Offer $25K Reward for Information

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about what happened on Connecticut Avenue early Sunday to contact police.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for a homicide in the District.

Anyone with information about Massey’s death is urged not to take independent action.

Tips can be provided by calling 202-727-9099 or texting the department’s tip line at 50411.

Police have not announced an arrest in connection with the shooting.