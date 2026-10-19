$50k powerball surprise hits white plains convenience store

A neighborhood market on North Broadway sold a winning Powerball ticket in Saturday night’s drawing.

WHITE PLAINS, NY – A convenience store in Westchester County has sold a Powerball ticket worth $50,000, bringing a major lottery win to White Plains. The winning ticket was purchased at Brothers Mart on North Broadway for the October 17 drawing.

The New York Lottery confirmed that Brothers Mart, located at 750 North Broadway in White Plains, sold one third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The ticket was one of two third-prize winners sold in New York for Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning sale puts the neighborhood market in the spotlight after a routine lottery purchase turned into a five-figure prize. The ticket secured one of Powerball’s larger fixed prizes without winning the jackpot.

North Broadway Market Sells $50K Powerball Winner

Brothers Mart is the latest Westchester County retailer to sell a sizable winning Powerball ticket.

The standard $50,000 third-tier prize is awarded when a ticket matches four white-ball numbers and the red Powerball.

Powerball players select five white balls from numbers 1 through 69, along with one red Powerball from a separate field of 1 through 26.

The drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

Saturday’s drawing delivered a $50,000 prize to a ticket sold at the North Broadway store.

The New York Lottery confirmed the winning retailer and prize amount but did not provide the ticket’s selected numbers or indicate whether they were chosen manually or through Quick Pick.

Westchester County Gets Another Lottery Payday

The $50,000 ticket adds another winning sale to the lottery history of White Plains and surrounding Westchester County.

Saturday night’s drawing produced two third-prize-winning Powerball tickets across New York.

While Brothers Mart sold one in White Plains, Giant Food Mart at 44 Park Avenue in Wellsville sold the other.

Each ticket was worth $50,000, bringing the combined value of the two announced prizes to $100,000.

The prizes are separate awards attached to individual tickets sold in different parts of the state.

For Brothers Mart, the winning sale provides a notable connection to one of the nation’s best-known lottery games.

Powerball Ticket Has One-Year Claim Deadline

New York Lottery draw-game prizes generally must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

That gives the holder of the October 17 winning ticket until October 17, 2027, to submit a valid prize claim.

Players can check official Powerball results and review prize-claim instructions through the New York Lottery website.

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