Big lottery surprise lands at valatie convenience store

A lucky ticket sold at a Route 9 convenience store delivered a top-prize win in Sunday night’s drawing.

VALATIE, NY – A Stewart’s Shops convenience store in Columbia County has sold a TAKE 5 lottery ticket worth $26,260, bringing a five-figure prize to the small village of Valatie. The winning ticket was purchased at the store on Route 9 for Sunday night’s New York Lottery drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that Stewart’s Shops, located at 2931 Route 9 in Valatie, sold the top-prize ticket for the October 18 TAKE 5 Evening drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers required to win the game’s top prize.

The winning sale puts the Route 9 convenience store in the spotlight after Sunday’s 10:30 p.m. drawing. The $26,260 prize is one of the latest top-prize TAKE 5 awards announced by the state lottery.

Stewart’s Shops Sells Top-Prize TAKE 5 Ticket

The winning ticket was sold at the Stewart’s Shops location along Route 9 in Valatie, a Columbia County community southeast of Albany.

TAKE 5 is one of New York’s twice-daily draw games, with players choosing five numbers from a field of 1 through 39.

Tickets that match all five numbers in a drawing win the game’s top prize, which varies based on ticket sales and the number of winning plays.

Sunday evening’s drawing produced a $26,260 top-prize ticket sold at the Valatie store.

The Lottery’s announcement confirmed the winning retailer and prize amount but did not list the five numbers on the ticket.

Sunday Night Drawing Delivers Big Prize to Columbia County

The game holds two drawings daily, giving players separate chances to win in the afternoon and evening.

The midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m., while the evening drawing is held at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

The Stewart’s Shops ticket won in the later drawing on October 18.

Unlike Powerball and Mega Millions, TAKE 5 uses a smaller pool of numbers and awards prizes for matching combinations within its five-number format.

The top prize is not a fixed jackpot, so its value changes from one drawing to another.

For the Valatie ticket, that prize amounted to $26,260.

New York Lottery Prize Has One-Year Claim Period

Under New York Lottery rules, draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

The winning October 18 TAKE 5 ticket therefore has a claim deadline of October 18, 2027.

Players can check official results and find claim instructions through the New York Lottery’s website.

The Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.