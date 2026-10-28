$50k winner sold at newburgh smoke shop

A ticket purchased at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road won a $50,000 third prize in Monday’s Powerball drawing.

NEWBURGH, NY – A Powerball ticket sold at a Newburgh smoke shop is worth $50,000 following Monday night’s drawing, putting an Orange County retailer on the New York Lottery’s list of major winning locations. Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road sold the third-prize-winning ticket for October 26.

The winning ticket came from Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh. It qualified for Powerball’s standard $50,000 third prize by matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

The Newburgh prize was announced alongside winning tickets sold in Brooklyn and Rochester. Each of the three identified locations recorded a $50,000 win from the same drawing.

Newburgh Store Sells Major Powerball Winner

According to the New York Lottery, Smokes 4 Less sold one Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for Monday’s drawing.

The business is located at 59 North Plank Road in the Town of Newburgh, along a commercial roadway in Orange County.

The winning ticket qualified for the game’s third prize, which pays $50,000 before applicable taxes.

Powerball players win that amount by matching four of the five white balls and the red Powerball.

A ticket with that combination falls one white-ball match short of the six-number combination needed to win the jackpot.

The retailer’s inclusion in Tuesday’s announcement confirms that a $50,000 ticket was sold in Newburgh for the October 26 drawing.

Newburgh Joins Brooklyn and Rochester in Lottery Results

Two other New York retailers were named in the same Powerball announcement.

In Brooklyn, Q & H Wine & Liquor at 607 Avenue Z sold a third-prize-winning ticket worth $50,000.

In Rochester, Tops Express at 211 North Winton Road also sold a $50,000 ticket.

The three identified winning locations accounted for $150,000 in combined prizes.

Although the announcement described four third-prize tickets statewide, only three retail locations were listed in the information supplied by the Lottery.

The fourth location was not identified.

Powerball Drawings Continue Three Nights a Week

Powerball drawings take place Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

The game requires players to select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

Winning results and claim information can be found at the New York Lottery’s official website.

The Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during fiscal year 2025–2026.

For Newburgh, the October 26 drawing produced a $50,000 prize tied to a North Plank Road retailer, adding Orange County to the list of communities with a major Powerball winner.