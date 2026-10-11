83-Year-Old Maryland Man Dies After Being Struck by Pickup Truck at Gas Station

Charles S. Lazar of Silver Spring died Saturday from injuries suffered when a Chevrolet Silverado struck him as he walked through a Rockville gas station parking lot.

ROCKVILLE, MD — An 83-year-old Silver Spring man has died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking through a gas station parking lot in Montgomery County, police announced Sunday.

Charles S. Lazar was seriously injured Friday, October 9, when a white 2016 Chevrolet Silverado struck him at the FreeState gas station in the 500 block of Hungerford Road in Rockville.

Lazar was transported to an area hospital following the collision. His condition deteriorated overnight, and he died Saturday, October 10, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

The department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

Victim was walking toward parked vehicle

Rockville City Police officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to the gas station at approximately 8:36 a.m. Friday following a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Emergency responders found Lazar in the parking lot suffering from serious injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, Lazar had been walking north through the parking lot from the gas station toward his parked vehicle.

At the same time, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was pulling away from a fuel pump and heading toward Hungerford Road.

The pickup truck struck Lazar as he crossed through the parking lot.

Driver remained at scene

Police said the Silverado’s driver stayed at the scene following the collision and showed no signs of impairment.

Investigators have not identified the driver or announced any charges.

Authorities also have not disclosed the speed of the pickup truck or whether other factors contributed to the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing and could take several weeks or months to complete.

Police seek information about fatal collision

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are examining the circumstances surrounding Lazar’s death.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact investigators at 240-773-6620.

Police have not announced when the investigation is expected to conclude.