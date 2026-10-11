Three suspects wanted after man beaten with baseball bat during bronx street fight

Three suspects are wanted after a 38-year-old man was repeatedly struck with a baseball bat during an afternoon dispute on Eastchester Road in the Bronx.

NYPD investigators are searching for three individuals accused of repeatedly striking a 38-year-old man in the face and leg with a baseball bat during a daylight confrontation on Eastchester Road.

BRONX, NY — New York City police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 38-year-old man with a baseball bat during a confrontation on a Bronx street earlier this month.

The assault occurred Saturday, October 3, at approximately 2:25 p.m. outside 3001 Eastchester Road.

Three suspects are wanted after a 38-year-old man was repeatedly struck with a baseball bat during an afternoon dispute on eastchester road in the bronx.

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers, the victim became involved in a verbal dispute with three unidentified individuals.

During the confrontation, the victim was struck numerous times in the face and leg with a baseball bat.

Daylight argument escalates into violent assault

Police said the encounter began as a verbal disagreement involving the victim and three individuals.

The confrontation escalated into a physical attack in which a baseball bat was used to strike the man repeatedly.

Investigators have not disclosed what sparked the argument or whether the victim knew any of the suspects.

Authorities also have not specified which individuals wielded the bat, the extent of the victim’s injuries or whether he required hospitalization.

NYPD asks public to identify suspects

Detectives are seeking information about the three individuals wanted in connection with the October 3 assault.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on X.

Bronx, NYPD, Assault, Baseball Bat Attack, New York City Crime