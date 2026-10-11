Hurricane Isaias washed out a road at Grayton Beach State Park as Florida officials reported 21 park closures and additional overnight lodging restrictions.

Florida State Parks crews discovered a washed-out road at Grayton Beach State Park as damage assessments continue across the Panhandle, with 21 state parks closed and overnight accommodations restricted at three others.

GRAYTON BEACH, FL — Hurricane Isaias has left a road washed out at Grayton Beach State Park in Walton County, one of Florida’s popular coastal destinations, as state officials assess storm damage and keep dozens of recreational facilities and camping areas closed.

The Florida State Parks system reported Sunday, October 11, that employees conducting post-storm inspections discovered the damaged roadway inside the park.

The discovery comes as state officials maintain closures at 21 state parks across the Florida Panhandle, including popular beach destinations in Walton, Bay, Okaloosa and Escambia counties.

Photo: hurricane isaias washes out road at popular florida beach park as 21 state parks close

Several parks known for their white-sand beaches, coastal camping and outdoor recreation remain inaccessible while crews evaluate damage and determine what repairs are needed.

The state has not announced when Grayton Beach State Park or the other affected facilities will reopen.

Road washed out at Grayton Beach State Park

Grayton Beach State Park, located along Scenic Highway 30A in Walton County, is known for its beaches, coastal dune lakes, hiking trails and campground.

According to park officials, the roadway washout was discovered during an initial inspection after Hurricane Isaias moved through the region.

The department has not specified how much of the roadway was damaged, whether camping facilities were affected or how long repairs could take.

State officials said the early assessments are essential to identifying storm damage and restoring public access.

Staff are continuing to inspect facilities across northwest Florida to determine which locations can safely reopen.

Popular Gulf Coast parks remain closed

Among the 21 state parks listed as closed on October 11 are Henderson Beach State Park, St. Andrews State Park, Topsail Hill Preserve State Park and Grayton Beach State Park.

The closures extend across the western Panhandle, with additional affected facilities in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Bay, Gulf, Washington, Jackson and other counties.

Florida’s official park pages continue to display storm-related closure notices for major coastal parks, including Grayton Beach and Henderson Beach.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has mobilized resources to support storm recovery, while emergency orders are intended to help accelerate repairs to damaged infrastructure.

Three additional parks open, but overnight stays restricted

Three state parks are listed as open to daytime visitors while overnight accommodations remain closed.

They are Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park and Ochlockonee River State Park in Wakulla County, along with Torreya State Park in the Liberty and Gadsden county area.

The restrictions mean overnight guests should not assume campground or lodging reservations remain valid simply because daytime access is available.

Visitors with reservations at affected parks should check directly with park officials before traveling.

Hurricane Isaias leaves damage across Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Isaias struck the Florida Panhandle near Destin as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing damaging winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding.

The storm caused widespread power outages and damage to infrastructure, including roads and utilities.

With recovery work continuing, park employees are assessing both obvious structural damage and potential hazards that may not be visible to visitors.

Even parks without major building damage may need inspections of roads, trails, electrical systems and other facilities before reopening.

State urges visitors to check closures before traveling

The October 11 closure list includes 21 state parks, while three additional parks have overnight restrictions. The separately listed William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area in Gulf County is also affected.

State officials have not provided a comprehensive estimate of park damage or a timetable for reopening each location.

Visitors planning trips to northwest Florida should consult the Florida State Parks storm updates page before traveling.