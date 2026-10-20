Alleged Court Order Violation Brings Charge in Cumberland

Police served a summons on Lisa Ann Caruana after an alleged violation of a peace order, releasing her pending trial.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 61-year-old Cumberland woman is facing a criminal charge after police say she failed to comply with the terms of a court-issued peace order. Officers located Lisa Ann Caruana on Monday and served her with a summons connected to the alleged violation.

Caruana, 61, of Cumberland, was charged with failure to comply, according to a Tuesday, October 20, announcement from the Cumberland Police Department. She was released after being served with the summons and is awaiting trial.

The department did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the original peace order or specify which provision Caruana allegedly violated. Police also did not release information about the person protected by the order.

Police Serve Summons Following Alleged Peace Order Violation

According to the Cumberland Police Department, officers served Caruana with a summons Monday, October 19, after an alleged failure to follow the terms of an existing peace order.

A Maryland peace order is a civil court order intended to protect someone from certain conduct, including threats, harassment or abuse, depending on the circumstances and terms established by a judge.

The conditions of each order can vary, and violating those conditions can result in criminal enforcement.

In Caruana’s case, police reported that a summons had been issued before officers located her.

The department did not disclose when the underlying peace order was granted or whether the alleged violation involved prohibited contact, harassment or another restriction.

Cumberland Woman Released Pending Court Proceedings

After serving the summons, officers released Caruana pending trial.

The department’s announcement did not indicate that she was transported to jail or held for a detention hearing.

No additional charges were identified in the police report.

The case will proceed through the court system, where the alleged violation will be considered.

A criminal charge for failure to comply with a peace order does not, by itself, establish that the underlying conduct occurred.

Caruana is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

The Cumberland Police Department has not announced a court date or released further information about the circumstances of the case.