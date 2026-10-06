American Airlines Passenger Accused of Stripping, Touching Self During Baltimore-to-Miami Flight

A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office report says an American Airlines passenger removed her pants and masturbated during a Baltimore-to-Miami flight before falling asleep.

A Miami-Dade sheriff’s report says a woman removed her pants and masturbated in her seat roughly 20 minutes after takeoff before later telling deputies she had consumed several drinks and remembered nothing about the flight.

MIAMI — An American Airlines passenger allegedly removed her pants and began masturbating in her seat during a flight from Baltimore to Miami, according to a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The bizarre disturbance unfolded aboard American Airlines Flight 1779 on Sept. 11 as the aircraft traveled from Baltimore to Miami.

According to the report, flight attendant Gabriel Barrera told deputies that approximately 20 minutes after takeoff, passenger Alexander Pichardo approached him and reported witnessing another passenger, identified by authorities as Maryland bartender Katy Vernelle Inzer, remove her pants while seated in 9D.

The witness told the flight attendant that Inzer then began masturbating while making what the police report described as “inappropriate sounds.”

Flight Attendant Told Passenger to Put Her Pants Back On

Barrera approached Inzer and instructed her to put her pants back on, according to the report.

Police said she complied without further incident.

She then fell asleep for the remainder of the flight.

After the aircraft arrived in Miami, deputies with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the disturbance.

Pichardo provided investigators with a written witness statement that deputies said corroborated the flight attendant’s account.

The incident adds to unusual Florida and air travel incidents involving disruptive passenger behavior aboard commercial flights.

Passenger Told Deputies She Had Several Drinks

Deputies wrote that Inzer had a strong odor of alcohol and bloodshot eyes when they interviewed her after the flight.

According to the report, Inzer said the flight had been delayed for two hours in Baltimore and that she drank several alcoholic beverages before boarding.

She told investigators she did not remember what happened during the flight because she had fallen asleep.

The report does not indicate that Inzer was arrested or charged at the scene.

FBI Agent Notified

Because the alleged conduct occurred aboard an aircraft, deputies contacted the FBI.

“FBI Agent Justin Houston was notified and he advised to forward him a copy of this report,” the investigating deputy wrote.

The sheriff’s office also documented that a body-worn camera was used during the investigation and that Pichardo’s written witness statement was attached to the case.

The report was formally written shortly before 1 a.m. Sept. 12 under Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office case number PD260911257936.

The incident is part of continuing crime and national news coverage involving disruptive behavior aboard commercial aircraft.