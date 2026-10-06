Bleachers Collapse, Four Injured During New Jersey High School Football Game

Four students suffered minor injuries after a railing collapsed at Bergen Catholic High School during a postgame celebration following a win over Don Bosco.

Four students suffered minor injuries after a railing in front of the Bergen Catholic student section gave way during a postgame celebration in Oradell.

ORADELL, N.J. — Four students were injured Saturday after a railing collapsed at Bergen Catholic High School moments after the Crusaders defeated Don Bosco Prep in a dramatic rivalry football game.

The collapse happened Oct. 3 as Bergen Catholic players approached the student section following the team’s 34-30 comeback victory.

You can watch the video here.

Video from the scene showed students pressing toward the front of the bleachers before the railing gave way, sending several people onto the track below.

Four Students Suffer Minor Injuries

Bergen Catholic President Brian Mahoney said four students suffered minor injuries.

“Thankfully, only four students sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention,” Mahoney said.

Oradell Police Chief David Gangemi said one person was treated at the scene for a leg injury. No serious injuries were reported.

School Orders Additional Inspection

Mahoney said a portion of the metal fence between the track and bleachers was compromised, causing the outside railing to come loose.

“At the conclusion of the Bergen Catholic Don Bosco Prep football game, a portion of the metal fence between the track and bleachers was compromised, causing the outside railing to come loose and the fence to collapse,” Mahoney said.

He said the bleachers are inspected annually and that the school will conduct another thorough inspection of the bleachers and surrounding structures before future events.

“The safety and well-being of our students and community remain our highest priority,” Mahoney said.

Bergen Catholic’s next home football game is scheduled for Saturday against Paramus Catholic.