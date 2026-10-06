Powerball ticket delivers $50k win in west orange

A Powerball ticket sold on Eagle Rock Avenue delivered a major win in Essex County.

WEST ORANGE, N.J. – A Powerball player in West Orange scored a $50,000 prize with a ticket purchased at a local liquor store, according to New Jersey Lottery winner information.

The winning ticket was sold at Eagle Rock Liquor, 627 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange.

The $50,000 Powerball prize was listed for the Oct. 3 drawing.

Powerball Winner Lands in West Orange

The ticket was one of several significant New Jersey Lottery winners reported during a busy stretch of drawings across the state.

The West Orange ticket carried a $50,000 prize.

The winner’s identity was not included in the information released by the New Jersey Lottery.

Essex County Gets Two Major Winners

The Powerball win came during an especially lucky day for Essex County.

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold in Newark for the same Oct. 3 drawing date hit a $1,784,870 jackpot.

The two tickets combined for more than $1.8 million in prizes in Essex County.