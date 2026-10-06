Woodbury Powerball Player Scores $50K Prize

A Powerball ticket sold on South Broad Street delivered a major lottery win in Gloucester County.
WOODBURY, N.J. – A Powerball player in Woodbury scored a $50,000 prize with a ticket purchased at Towne Liquors, according to New Jersey Lottery winner information.
The winning ticket was sold at Towne Liquors, 117 South Broad Street in Woodbury.
The $50,000 Powerball prize was listed for the Oct. 3 drawing.
Powerball Win Lands in Woodbury
The ticket gave Gloucester County one of the largest New Jersey Lottery wins listed for the Oct. 3 drawing date.
The winner’s identity was not included in the information released by the Lottery.
The Woodbury ticket was one of two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in New Jersey for that drawing date.
Another $50K Powerball Ticket Sold in West Orange
A second $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Eagle Rock Liquor, 627 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange.
Together, the two Oct. 3 Powerball tickets delivered $100,000 in prizes to New Jersey players.
The Woodbury winner purchased the lucky ticket at a retailer along South Broad Street. The ticket
was sold at Towne Liquors on South Broad Street in Woodbury.