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Woodbury Powerball Player Scores $50K Prize

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Batches with dollars. Heaps of paper money packs. Million jackpot winning in lottery, symbol of riches and luxury. American (usa) dollar currency. Finances and banking concept. 3d rendered raster.
Batches with dollars. Heaps of paper money packs. Million jackpot winning in lottery, symbol of riches and luxury. American (USA) dollar currency. Finances and banking concept. 3d rendered raster.

A Powerball ticket sold on South Broad Street delivered a major lottery win in Gloucester County.

WOODBURY, N.J. – A Powerball player in Woodbury scored a $50,000 prize with a ticket purchased at Towne Liquors, according to New Jersey Lottery winner information.

The winning ticket was sold at Towne Liquors, 117 South Broad Street in Woodbury.

The $50,000 Powerball prize was listed for the Oct. 3 drawing.

Powerball Win Lands in Woodbury

The ticket gave Gloucester County one of the largest New Jersey Lottery wins listed for the Oct. 3 drawing date.

The winner’s identity was not included in the information released by the Lottery.

The Woodbury ticket was one of two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in New Jersey for that drawing date.

Another $50K Powerball Ticket Sold in West Orange

A second $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Eagle Rock Liquor, 627 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange.

Together, the two Oct. 3 Powerball tickets delivered $100,000 in prizes to New Jersey players.

The Woodbury winner purchased the lucky ticket at a retailer along South Broad Street. The ticket

was sold at Towne Liquors on South Broad Street in Woodbury.

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