Newark lottery player scores massive $1. 78 million jersey cash 5 jackpot

The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at El Caballo Blanco #2 on Mount Prospect Avenue.

NEWARK, N.J. – A New Jersey Lottery player scored a massive $1,784,870 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot with a ticket sold in Newark.

The jackpot-winning ticket for the Oct. 3 drawing was purchased at El Caballo Blanco #2, 690 Mount Prospect Ave., according to New Jersey Lottery winner information.

The nearly $1.8 million prize was easily the largest New Jersey Lottery win listed during the week spanning Sept. 28 through Oct. 3.

Newark Ticket Hits Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot

The Newark winner landed a seven-figure prize while players elsewhere in New Jersey collected a string of Powerball, Scratch-Off and other draw-game prizes.

The winner’s identity was not included in the information released by the Lottery.

The jackpot also gave Essex County two significant lottery wins listed for Oct. 3.

Another Big Winner Sold in Essex County

Along with the Newark Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, a $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Eagle Rock Liquor in West Orange.

That means the two Essex County tickets combined for $1,834,870 in prizes.

The Newark jackpot was also substantially larger than any other prize listed during the week.