Anne Arundel County Dispatcher Honored for Handling Armed Domestic Barricade Call

Police Communications Officer Beall was recognized by Anne Arundel County Police for coordinating the response to an armed domestic violence call that developed into a potential barricade.

Police Communications Officer Beall was named Communications Employee of the Month after coordinating officers and specialized resources during a rapidly escalating domestic violence call involving a firearm.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A police dispatcher has been recognized for her handling of a high-stress domestic violence call involving an armed suspect who barricaded inside a residence.

Police Communications Officer Beall was named Communications Employee of the Month by the Anne Arundel County Police Department for her work during the Aug. 29 incident.

“We are proud to recognize Police Communications Officer (PCO) Beall as Communications Employee of the Month for her outstanding dispatching on August 29, 2026,” the department said.

Armed Domestic Call Escalated

Police described the incident as a Priority 1 physical domestic call involving a firearm.

The situation escalated when the armed suspect locked themselves inside, creating a potential barricade situation.

According to the department, Beall managed a sudden increase in radio traffic while coordinating additional officers and processing requests for specialized equipment.

Dispatcher Tracked Officers During Response

Beall also maintained detailed computer-aided dispatch notes and tracked officers’ locations throughout the response.

“PCO Beall prioritized officer safety at every step,” police said.

The department praised her “poise under pressure and unwavering professionalism” during the incident.

The recognition highlights the role police dispatchers play during volatile domestic violence calls, where information relayed between callers and responding officers can change rapidly.