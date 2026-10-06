Severna Park Man Held Without Bail in Fatal Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian

Anne Arundel County police identified 56-year-old Michael Garner Hilliard as the suspect in a fatal Ritchie Highway hit-and-run that killed 54-year-old Steven Joseph Reynolds.

SEVERNA PARK, Md. — A 56-year-old Severna Park man is being held without bail after police identified him as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Anne Arundel County.

Michael Garner Hilliard was identified Tuesday in connection with the Oct. 3 crash that killed 54-year-old Steven Joseph Reynolds, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

“The suspect has been identified as 56-year-old Michael Garner Hilliard of Severna Park, Maryland,” police said. “He is currently being held without bail.”

Pedestrian Struck in Crosswalk

The crash happened at approximately 10:25 p.m. on northbound Ritchie Highway at Magothy Bridge Road.

Police said Reynolds was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a northbound SUV.

“The pedestrian was transported to a local trauma center and later died from his injuries,” police said.

The department’s Crash Reconstruction Team was called to investigate.

SUV Left Scene After Crash

Investigators initially described the suspect vehicle as possibly a Santorini Black Land Rover L462.

Police said the SUV continued north on Ritchie Highway after striking Reynolds, turned into the Magothy Shopping Center and then returned to northbound Ritchie Highway.

Investigators said the vehicle may have sustained damage to the right headlight and right front fender and could have been missing front wheel-well trim and the passenger-side mirror.

The fatal crash became part of an active hit-and-run investigation before police identified Hilliard.

Authorities have not released additional details about how investigators located him or what charges he faces.

Police continue to ask anyone with information about the crash to contact the Traffic Safety Section at 410-222-8573. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.