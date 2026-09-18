Argument Outside Gilford Park Wawa Turns Deadly During Morning Rush

The Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue in Toms River, where authorities are investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning.

A man was shot and killed during an argument around 7:20 a.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue in Toms River.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning in the parking lot of the Wawa at Route 37 and Garfield Avenue.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said the shooting happened at approximately 7:20 a.m.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are handling the investigation.

Early reports described dispute before shooting

Initial reports indicated that two men were arguing in the parking lot before one of them allegedly shot the other.

Those reports also described a dark-colored Acura leaving the area after the shooting. Authorities have not confirmed those details, identified the victim or released information about a suspect.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Billhimer said. “Additional information will be released when it becomes available.”

Police seek information

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 732-929-2027 or the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150.

The shooting remains under investigation.