Babylon Man Pleads Guilty in Freeport Hit-and-Run That Killed 66-Year-Old Pedestrian

Police handcuffs used during an arrest.

Michael Bonner, 41, admitted leaving the scene after striking Narcizo de Jesus Guerra Lopez in a Freeport crosswalk and later trying to conceal evidence, prosecutors said.

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Babylon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in Freeport, where prosecutors said he struck a 66-year-old pedestrian in a crosswalk and then attempted to cover his tracks.

Michael Bonner, 41, pleaded guilty before Judge Caryn Fink to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death and tampering with physical evidence, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly.

Bonner is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 10. He is expected to receive 1 to 3 years in prison, while prosecutors had recommended a term of 2 to 6 years.

Victim Struck in Crosswalk

Prosecutors said Bonner was driving an uninsured and unregistered 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near East Merrick Road and South Main Street at about 8 p.m. March 25 when he struck Narcizo de Jesus Guerra Lopez, 66, who was walking in the crosswalk.

Bonner continued eastbound and left the scene, prosecutors said.

Guerra Lopez was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery. He died from his injuries April 3.

“Michael Bonner struck Narcizo de Jesus Guerra Lopez in the crosswalk and heartlessly left him to die in the street,” Donnelly said.

Surveillance Video and Cell Data Traced Vehicle

Investigators focused on distinctive features on Bonner’s Suburban, including a large red sticker on the rear windshield and white foam above the rear passenger-side tire.

Nassau County police reviewed surveillance footage that showed Bonner in Oceanside shortly before the crash walking to a vehicle with those same features.

Additional video captured the SUV at a 7-Eleven on Sunrise Highway about a half-mile from the crash scene roughly four minutes before the collision.

Prosecutors said cell phone data also placed Bonner at the scene at the time of the hit-and-run.

Prosecutors Say Sticker Was Removed

Authorities said Bonner removed the large red sticker from the rear windshield sometime after the crash.

“The defendant methodically attempted to cover his tracks and fled the state, leaving a grieving family behind to pick up the pieces,” Donnelly said.

Bonner traveled south to the Carolinas after the crash and was detected there March 28 before returning to New York in early April, prosecutors said.

Arrested After Returning to Nassau County

Bonner was located in Nassau County on April 4 and stopped by Hempstead police.

He was arrested at approximately 12:40 p.m. by Nassau County police detectives.

“Today’s guilty plea makes it clear that no one can run from their crimes in Nassau County,” Donnelly said. “Thanks to the outstanding work of our police officers and my prosecutors, this defendant was tracked down to face justice.”

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.