Badly Burned Man Found Dead in Vacant Queens Lot

Police investigate a vacant lot near 139th Street and Hillside Avenue in Queens after a badly burned man was found dead at the site.

Police found the body of a badly burned man in a vacant Briarwood lot, where investigators believe he may have been living in a tent.

QUEENS, N.Y. — Police are investigating after a badly burned man was found dead in a vacant lot in the Briarwood section of Queens.

The body was discovered near 139th Street and Hillside Avenue, according to police.

Investigators believe the man may have been living in a tent at the property.

Medical Examiner to Determine Cause of Death

The NYPD secured the area as detectives began investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Authorities had not immediately determined whether the man died as a result of a fire, suffered injuries before being burned or died from another cause.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Identity Not Immediately Released

Police had not publicly identified the man.

No arrests had been announced, and authorities had not said whether they were treating the death as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.