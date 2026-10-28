Baltimore Cops Hear Gunshots, Find Man Shot Multiple Times on City Street

Northwest District officers were near Garrison Boulevard and Dolfield Avenue when they heard gunfire and discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore police officers heard gunshots while patrolling Northwest Baltimore Monday night, rushed toward the sound and discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim survived the shooting and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred October 26 at approximately 9:20 p.m. near the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Dolfield Avenue. Northwest District officers were already in the area when they heard gunfire and responded to investigate.

Officers subsequently found the wounded man, whose injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. Detectives are investigating the shooting, and the department’s initial advisory did not announce any arrests.

Officers Hear Gunfire During Monday Night Patrol

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Northwest District officers were near Garrison Boulevard and Dolfield Avenue shortly after 9:20 p.m. Monday when they heard gunshots.

The officers immediately responded toward the sound of gunfire.

During their response, police located a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he received treatment for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The department did not identify the man or specify how many times he was shot.

Investigators also did not disclose whether the shooting occurred directly at the intersection or elsewhere in the immediate area.

The police advisory did not indicate whether the officers witnessed the shooting itself.

Northwest Baltimore Shooting Under Investigation

Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating the gunfire and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have not released a suspect description or announced that anyone was taken into custody.

The department also did not disclose a possible motive or indicate whether the victim knew the shooter.

The shooting occurred during the evening hours along the Garrison Boulevard corridor, with police officers close enough to hear the gunfire.

Investigators have not specified whether evidence was recovered at the scene or whether surveillance footage is available.

The incident remains an active nonfatal shooting investigation.

Police Ask Witnesses to Contact Detectives

Anyone with information about the October 26 shooting is asked to contact Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466.

Tips may also be provided to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police are seeking information that could help identify the person responsible and establish what led to the gunfire.

The department’s initial report confirmed that the wounded man received hospital treatment for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

No criminal charges were announced in connection with the shooting.