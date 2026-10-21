Eric Clayton Cooke, 38, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an October 14 assault that left Breon Turner fatally injured. More serious charges may follow.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 38-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after a man he allegedly assaulted in Southwest Baltimore died five days after the attack. Police identified the victim as Breon Turner, 34, who suffered serious injuries during a physical altercation on Ramsey Street.

Eric Clayton Cooke was taken into custody Tuesday, October 20, by Baltimore Police Department warrant apprehension detectives. He was arrested without incident in the 4900 block of Hamilton Avenue, one day after Turner died at an area hospital.

Photo: baltimore man, 38, charged with attempted murder after victim dies

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but police said upgraded charges against Cooke remain pending following findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As of the department’s latest announcement, the charge reported against him was attempted first-degree murder.

Ramsey Street Assault Leaves Baltimore Man Fatally Injured

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Southwest District officers responded to the 1900 block of Ramsey Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14.

Officers had received a report of an assault and arrived to find Turner suffering from serious injuries sustained during a physical altercation.

Emergency responders transported the 34-year-old to an area hospital for treatment.

Despite receiving medical care, Turner died Monday, October 19, five days after the initial assault.

Police subsequently upgraded the investigation to a homicide.

Investigators have not publicly described the injuries Turner suffered, identified a weapon or explained what led to the confrontation.

The department also has not disclosed whether Turner and Cooke knew each other before the incident.

Suspect Arrested on Hamilton Avenue Without Incident

On Tuesday, October 20, warrant apprehension detectives located Cooke in the 4900 block of Hamilton Avenue in Baltimore.

Police said he was arrested without incident and transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility.

Cooke was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with the October 14 assault.

The timing of the arrest came one day after Turner’s death, while investigators were reviewing the case for possible additional charges.

Police indicated that upgraded charges were pending the findings of the Medical Examiner’s Office, which plays a central role in establishing the cause and manner of death in homicide investigations.

The department has not announced whether a murder charge has been formally filed.

Cooke’s charge is an allegation, and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Homicide Detectives Await Medical Examiner’s Findings

Baltimore police announced Cooke’s arrest Wednesday, October 21, following the death of Turner and the decision to classify the case as a homicide.

The medical examiner’s findings could affect the charges prosecutors ultimately pursue. For now, the department has reported an attempted first-degree murder charge and has not confirmed any upgraded charges.

Police are continuing to seek information about the October 14 assault. Anyone with information can contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The Baltimore Police Department’s official arrest announcement confirms the arrest, charge and pending medical examiner review.