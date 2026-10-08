Baltimore Man Accused of Trying to Kill 33-Year-Old in Early Morning Shooting Nabbed by Cops

Gunfire before 9 a.m. leaves one man wounded and another facing attempted murder charges.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 39-year-old Baltimore man accused of attempted murder in a September shooting that sent another man to the hospital was arrested nearly two weeks later after detectives located him on Everett Street.

Jerrell Williams was taken into custody October 2 in the 3700 block of Everett Street by Baltimore Police Warrant Apprehension detectives. The arrest came 12 days after a 33-year-old man was shot in the 4000 block of Fairhaven Avenue.

The shooting occurred September 20 around 8:50 a.m., prompting Southern District officers to respond to the scene. Police found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Detectives locate Baltimore shooting suspect nearly two weeks later

The investigation began when Southern District officers responded to the 4000 block of Fairhaven Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting around 8:50 a.m. on September 20.

Officers arrived to find a 33-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where police initially reported his condition as stable.

Investigators later identified Williams as a suspect in the shooting. The department has not released details about a possible motive or the circumstances that led to the gunfire.

On October 2, Warrant Apprehension detectives located Williams in the 3700 block of Everett Street and arrested him without incident.

Attempted murder charge follows Baltimore arrest

Following his arrest, Williams was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted murder.

The department did not disclose whether a firearm was recovered, whether Williams knew the victim or what evidence connected him to the September shooting.

Police also did not provide information about his next court appearance or custody status following booking.

Williams is accused of attempted murder, and the charge has not been proven in court.