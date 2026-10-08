New smoothie and wrap shop opens in downtown toms river as main street welcomes dc wraps

Toms River Business Administrator Jon Salonis presents a proclamation welcoming DC Smoothies and Wraps to 53 Main Street as Councilman Craig Coleman joins staff and family members for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

DC Smoothies and Wraps has opened at 53 Main Street, with township officials celebrating another new business in downtown Toms River.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Downtown Toms River has a new place to grab a smoothie or a wrap, as DC Smoothies and Wraps officially opened for business at 53 Main Street, bringing another dining option to the township’s downtown shopping district.

Township Business Administrator Jon Salonis joined Councilman Craig Coleman, business staff and family members for a ribbon-cutting celebration welcoming DC Wraps to the community.

Salonis presented a proclamation on behalf of Mayor Dan Rodrick and the Toms River Township Council, recognizing the new business and its addition to the downtown commercial district.

Coleman helped cut the ribbon as township representatives congratulated the owners and staff.

New business adds another dining option to Main Street

Dc smoothies and wraps opens at 53 main street in downtown toms river, with township officials welcoming the new business during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

DC Smoothies and Wraps offers a casual dining concept centered on smoothies and wraps, adding another option for residents, downtown employees and visitors looking for a quick meal.

The business occupies a storefront at 53 Main Street in the heart of downtown Toms River, within walking distance of the township’s municipal offices, Ocean County government buildings and other local businesses.

Its opening comes as downtown Toms River continues working to attract independently operated restaurants, retailers and service businesses to its commercial corridor.

Township officials welcome new investment downtown

The Toms River Township government celebrated the opening in a public announcement, congratulating the business and welcoming it to the downtown community.

Rodrick’s administration has continued promoting new businesses throughout the township, with ribbon-cutting ceremonies recognizing entrepreneurs investing in local storefronts.

The addition of DC Wraps brings another food establishment to Main Street, where restaurants and small businesses serve both the downtown workforce and surrounding residential neighborhoods.

Coleman’s participation in the ceremony and Salonis’ presentation of the mayoral proclamation marked the township’s official welcome to the business.

Downtown Toms River continues attracting small businesses

The opening adds to the mix of locally operated businesses in Ocean County’s county seat, where downtown officials have been working to strengthen Main Street’s commercial activity.

Restaurants and quick-service food establishments are an important part of that effort, serving customers who visit downtown for work, shopping, government services and community events.

DC Smoothies and Wraps is now open at 53 Main Street in Toms River.