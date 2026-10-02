Southwest District detectives released images as they work to identify individuals connected to an ongoing case.

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore detectives are asking the public to help identify individuals pictured in connection with an open and active investigation in the city’s Southwest District.

Baltimore Police released the images Thursday and asked anyone who recognizes the individuals to contact investigators.

Photo: baltimore police search for identities of people seen in investigation

Police did not disclose what type of incident detectives are investigating or what connection the pictured individuals may have to the case.

Detectives Release Images to Public

Southwest District detectives said they need the public’s help identifying the individuals shown in the department’s photographs.

“Southwest District detectives need your help in identifying the pictured individuals,” Baltimore Police said in the announcement.

Authorities did not provide the date or location of the incident connected to the investigation.

Photo: baltimore police search for identities of people seen in investigation

Police also did not identify the pictured individuals as suspects or announce any charges. The department described the matter only as an open and active investigation.

Baltimore Police Ask for Tips

Anyone who knows the identities of the individuals is asked to contact Southwest District detectives at 410-396-2488.

Additional details about the investigation were not immediately released.