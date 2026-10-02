Lucky butler county ticket lands $143k jackpot

The winning ticket matched all five numbers in Thursday’s drawing.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player hit a $143,000 Treasure Hunt jackpot after buying the winning ticket at a GetGo in Butler County.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn Thursday — 2, 8, 9, 10 and 22 — to win the jackpot, less applicable withholding, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at GetGo, 20570 Route 19 in Cranberry Township. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling it.

GetGo Sells $143K Treasure Hunt Winner

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the ticket matched every number in the Oct. 1 Treasure Hunt drawing.

Winners are not identified until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

Treasure Hunt prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

More Than 52,400 Other Tickets Also Won

The Lottery said more than 52,400 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

Players are encouraged to check every ticket and sign winning tickets immediately after confirming a prize.

Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and is drawn seven days a week during the day.