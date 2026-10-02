The playful 3-year-old is looking for an experienced home that can handle his big personality and even bigger frame.

JACKSON, N.J. – Biggie is big, goofy, playful and ready to meet the family that will finally take him home.

The approximately 3-year-old American Bulldog is available for adoption at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility in Jackson, where shelter advocates say he is friendly, energetic and still has plenty of oversized-puppy behavior.

Photo: biggie the bulldog is waiting in ocean county for someone to take him home

Biggie has been neutered, microchipped and brought up to date on his vaccinations. He is now on the adoption floor and available to meet potential families.

Biggie Brings a Lot of Personality

Friends of the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility describe Biggie as a strong, playful dog who does not always seem to realize just how large he is.

Because of his size and strength, the shelter would prefer an adopter with dog experience, especially someone familiar with larger breeds.

Biggie would benefit from structure, consistency, crate training and continued work on leash skills.

Older children are recommended because of his size, and slow introductions with other dogs are encouraged.

“He’s a lot of dog, but he’s also a whole lot of FUN,” the group said in its adoption post.

Biggie Has Been Retested and Is Ready to Meet Families

Shelter advocates said Biggie previously showed some guarding behavior with a high-value chew.

He was recently retested and passed, opening the door for him to begin meeting potential adopters.

The shelter is looking for someone who can give Biggie the structure and attention he needs while also appreciating his playful personality.

How to Meet Biggie in Jackson

Biggie is staying at the Northern Ocean County Animal Facility at 615 Freemont Ave. in Jackson.

The facility is open daily from 1 to 4 p.m., and no appointment is needed to visit.

Anyone interested in adopting Biggie can visit the shelter and speak with staff about whether he may be the right fit for their home.