Stamford lottery player scores $100k scratch-off prize

The winning CA$HWORD ticket was sold at a Branford convenience store.

STAMFORD, Conn. – A Stamford lottery player scored a $100,000 prize on a Connecticut Lottery Scratch-Off ticket, according to the state lottery’s latest winner information.

The prize came from the $500,000 CA$HWORD 2nd Edition game.

The winning ticket was sold at 350 Foxon Road Food Mart LLC in Branford, according to the Connecticut Lottery.

Branford Store Sells $100K Winning Ticket

The Connecticut Lottery listed the winning claim on Oct. 1.

The player’s name was not included in the information provided, but the winner was listed as being from Stamford.

The $100,000 prize came from the $500,000 CA$HWORD 2nd Edition Scratch-Off game.

Major Lottery Prize Lands in Connecticut

The ticket was purchased at 350 Foxon Road Food Mart LLC in Branford.

Connecticut Lottery prizes of $50,000 or more are handled in person at Lottery headquarters, according to the agency’s prize-claiming rules.

The Connecticut Lottery offers Scratch-Off and draw games through retailers across the state.