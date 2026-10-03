Police handcuffs used during an arrest.

State Police say the Tioga County driver had black tar heroin, a semiautomatic rifle and illegal magazines.

UNION, N.Y. – A traffic stop that began with a driver allegedly speeding through a school zone led New York State Police to black tar heroin, a loaded semiautomatic rifle and additional firearms, according to authorities.

Brien F. Auditor, 37, of Berkshire, was stopped Sept. 29 on Union Center Maine Highway after troopers said they saw his vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through the school zone.

Photo: speeding through school zone leads troopers to heroin and loaded rifle

Police said Auditor did not have a valid driver’s license. As the investigation continued, a State Police K9 allegedly helped troopers locate approximately 26 grams of black tar heroin, a loaded semiautomatic rifle and two large-capacity magazines.

Traffic Stop Turns Into Drug and Gun Investigation

The stop involved members of the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotic Enforcement Unit, Community Stabilization Unit and Special Investigation Unit.

Troopers said the K9 search uncovered the suspected heroin along with the loaded rifle and magazines that are not compliant with New York law.

The investigation then expanded to Auditor’s residence.

Police said additional firearms were found there and that neither Auditor nor anyone else at the residence had a license to possess a pistol or revolver as required by state law.

Auditor Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Auditor was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of an assault weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon involving an ammunition-feeding device.

He was also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Auditor was processed at State Police Endwell and transported to the Broome County Correctional Facility for centralized arraignment.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.