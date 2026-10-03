Belcamp woman scores $50k powerball prize and plans home makeover

The Harford County winner said she was stunned when she scanned her ticket and saw the $50,000 prize.

BELCAMP, MD – A Harford County woman who was used to winning a few dollars at a time on Powerball got a much bigger surprise when she scanned her ticket and discovered she had won $50,000.

“I couldn’t believe it! I never thought I would win this much money,” the Belcamp woman told Maryland Lottery officials when she claimed her prize Wednesday at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

Her ticket from the Aug. 3 drawing matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball, securing the game’s $50,000 third-tier prize.

One Number Kept Her From $748 Million Jackpot

The winning numbers were 8, 31, 41, 48 and 54, with Powerball 4.

The Belcamp player had four of those white-ball numbers and the Powerball but held 51 instead of 31.

That single-number difference kept her from matching all five white balls and the Powerball for the $748 million jackpot available in that drawing.

Still, the winner told Lottery officials she was more than happy with the $50,000 prize.

The avid walker had used the Quick Pick option to generate her numbers and said she plans to continue playing Powerball.

Bathroom Remodel Is Next for Belcamp Winner

The winner plans to put some of the money into savings and use the rest for a bathroom renovation.

“There are always home projects that need to be done,” she told Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at Anchor Liquors, located at 1321 Riverside Parkway in Belcamp.

Powerball has since climbed again following an Aug. 12 jackpot win. The Saturday, Oct. 3 drawing carries an estimated $440 million annuity jackpot with a $183.1 million cash option.