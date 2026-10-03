Vandergrift Bar Shooting Ends With Two Guilty Pleas and Prison Time

One defendant was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, while the second awaits sentencing.

GREENSBURG, PA – Two men have pleaded guilty in a December 2024 shooting inside a Vandergrift bar that left three people wounded, including both defendants and the man prosecutors say was the intended target.

Brydon Williams-Chambers and John Booker pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and carrying firearms without a license, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli.

Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Williams-Chambers to four to 10 years in prison followed by one year of probation. Booker is expected to be sentenced within the next 90 days.

Argument Inside Bar Escalated Into Gunfire

Police were called to Anthony’s bar on Longfellow Road in Vandergrift after shots were fired inside the business in December 2024.

Prosecutors said Booker and Williams-Chambers approached another man inside the bar and became involved in a verbal argument.

During the confrontation, Williams-Chambers pulled out a gun, according to the district attorney’s office.

Gunfire then erupted inside the bar.

Booker and Williams-Chambers were both struck, along with a third man who prosecutors described as the intended target of the attack.

One Defendant Sentenced as Second Awaits Court Date

Williams-Chambers received a state prison sentence of four to 10 years.

His sentence will be followed by one year of probation upon release.

Booker has not yet been sentenced. The district attorney’s office said his sentencing is expected within 90 days.

Assistant District Attorney Jim Lazar prosecuted the case for the Commonwealth.